<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431147313" data-article-version="1.0">Knife attack at Paris police headquarters: 1 officer killed</h1> Thursday, a French police union official said. Oct. 3, 2019 </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.30.15_1570108632616.png_7685695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431147313-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="6A 5A PARIS PD STABBING_00.00.30.15_1570108632616.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.24.12_1570108630071.png_7685694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431147313-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="6A 5A PARIS PD STABBING_00.00.24.12_1570108630071.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.18.06_1570108629744.png_7685693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431147313-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="6A 5A PARIS PD STABBING_00.00.18.06_1570108629744.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.09.27_1570108625964.png_7685691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431147313-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="6A 5A PARIS PD STABBING_00.00.09.27_1570108625964.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-431147313-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.30.15_1570108632616.png_7685695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said. Oct. 3, 2019" title="6A 5A PARIS PD STABBING_00.00.30.15_1570108632616.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said. Oct. 3, 2019</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.24.12_1570108630071.png_7685694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said. Oct. 3, 2019" title="6A 5A PARIS PD STABBING_00.00.24.12_1570108630071.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said. Oct. 3, 2019</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.18.06_1570108629744.png_7685693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said. Oct. 3, 2019" title="6A 5A PARIS PD STABBING_00.00.18.06_1570108629744.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said. Oct. 3, 2019</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.09.27_1570108625964.png_7685691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said. Oct. 3, 2019" title="6A 5A PARIS PD STABBING_00.00.09.27_1570108625964.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said. Oct. 3, 2019" title="6A 5A PARIS PD STABBING_00.00.30.15_1570108632616.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.24.12_1570108630071.png_7685694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said. Oct. 3, 2019" title="6A 5A PARIS PD STABBING_00.00.24.12_1570108630071.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.18.06_1570108629744.png_7685693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said. Oct. 3, 2019" title="6A 5A PARIS PD STABBING_00.00.18.06_1570108629744.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.09.27_1570108625964.png_7685691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said. PARIS (AP) - A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least one, before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said.

It wasn't immediately clear how far the assailant got inside the building, which is located across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Police union official Loic Travers said one police officer suffered fatal wounds and another officer shot the attacker "in a situation that appears to be self-defense."

The motives of the midday attack were not known.

Another police union official, Jean-Marc Bailleul, told French broadcaster BFM TV that information was still coming in but he understood the attacker was a police department employee.

French media reported that a staff member carried out the attack with a ceramic knife in part of the prefecture that is not open to the public.

The attack came a day after thousands of officers marched in Paris to protest low wages, long hours and increasing suicides in their ranks.

France's interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.

Extremists have repeatedly targeted French police in France in recent years. In 2017, a gunman opened fire on the Champs-Elysees boulevard, killing one officer before he was shot to death.

In 2016, an attack inspired by the Islamic State group killed a police officer and his companion, an administrator, at their home in front of their child.

Posted Oct 03 2019 06:17AM PDT
Updated Oct 03 2019 06:18AM PDT id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco" title="Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco" data-articleId="431133544" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco. Cristina Rendon reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cristina Rendon, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 03:38AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 06:03AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four people were killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.</p><p>The collision occurred just before 12:30 a.m., north of Candlestick Point and just south of Third Street, Officer Bert Diaz said. </p><p>Multiple reports came in of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the northbound freeway, first at the I-280 junction and then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-investigates/personal-medical-files-discovered-unshredded-and-dumped-at-landfill" title="Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill" data-articleId="431117178" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens of file boxes packed with private, confidential medical information were dumped at a Bay Area landfill, angering people whose names, addresses, medical history and prescription drug information was on display for anyone to see." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brooks Jarosz, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:02PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:20PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of file boxes packed with private, confidential medical information were dumped at a Bay Area landfill, angering people whose names, addresses, medical history and prescription drug information was on display for anyone to see.</p><p>One of those people is Jennifer Louis, a Modesto woman who, along with her family, were in a car crash and sued in 2016. The case was settled out of court, but three years later, a box filled with her personal medical information turned up at the Richmond dump site. </p><p>“I’m so pissed. This is just absurd,” Louis said. “My whole entire life is right here-found at the dump.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-says-san-francisco-used-to-be-a-great-city-pelosi-should-focus-on-her-own-district" title="Trump says San Francisco 'used to be a great city', Pelosi should focus on her own district" data-articleId="431104871" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a fiery impromptu news conference in the Oval Office, President Trump railed against San Francisco Congresswoman and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for leading the impeachment inquiry, adding that she should worry more about her own district. Pelosi s" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump says San Francisco 'used to be a great city', Pelosi should focus on her own district</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Greg Lee </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 07:31PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 06:09AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a briefing Tuesday from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Governor Gavin Newsom and California in general.</p><p>Trump told reporters San Francisco, "used to be a great city." </p><p>"She should focus on her own district. Do you see what's happening in her own district? We call it tent city. It's terrible," Trump said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gilroy-high-varsity-football-season-canceled-after-sex-assault-allegations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/7WED%20GILROY%20FOOTBALL%20TEAM%20_KTVU87c5_146_mxf_00.00.02.14_1570111782808.png_7685918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="The Gilroy high school varsity football team has canceled the rest of its season, following a sexual assault allegation made by one of the players against four teammates, which prompted the majority of the team to quit. Oct. 2, 2019" title="7WED GILROY FOOTBALL TEAM _KTVU87c5_146_mxf_00.00.02.14_1570111782808.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gilroy High varsity football season canceled after sex assault allegations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tests-say-liquid-thrown-in-california-senate-was-human-blood-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Tfri%20ANTI%20VAXXERS%20_KTVUe588_146.mxf_00.00.14.28_1568646462713.png_7659386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="California police arrested a woman who threw a feminine hygiene device containing "what appeared to be blood" onto the floor of the state Senate. Sept. 13, 2019" title="Tfri ANTI VAXXERS _KTVUe588_146.mxf_00.00.14.28_1568646462713.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tests say liquid thrown in California Senate was human blood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/epa-issues-violation-notice-to-san-francisco-accusing-violations-of-clean-water-act"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/05/14/M-THU%20SF%20NEEDLES_00.00.06.14_1526313647189.png_5501866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="M-THU SF NEEDLES_00.00.06.14_1526313647189.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>EPA issues violation notice to San Francisco accusing violations of Clean Water Act</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-monarch-butterflies-migrate-from-colorado-to-mexico-in-3-000-mile-journey"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Thousands_of_monarch_butterflies_traveli_0_7685612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Thousands_of_monarch_butterflies_traveli_0_20191003113352-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of monarch butterflies migrate from Colorado to Mexico in 3,000 mile journey</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tests-say-liquid-thrown-in-california-senate-was-human-blood-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Tfri%20ANTI%20VAXXERS%20_KTVUe588_146.mxf_00.00.14.28_1568646462713.png_7659386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Tfri%20ANTI%20VAXXERS%20_KTVUe588_146.mxf_00.00.14.28_1568646462713.png_7659386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Tfri%20ANTI%20VAXXERS%20_KTVUe588_146.mxf_00.00.14.28_1568646462713.png_7659386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Tfri%20ANTI%20VAXXERS%20_KTVUe588_146.mxf_00.00.14.28_1568646462713.png_7659386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Tfri%20ANTI%20VAXXERS%20_KTVUe588_146.mxf_00.00.14.28_1568646462713.png_7659386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="California&#x20;police&#x20;arrested&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x20;who&#x20;threw&#x20;a&#x20;feminine&#x20;hygiene&#x20;device&#x20;containing&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;what&#x20;appeared&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;blood&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;onto&#x20;the&#x20;floor&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;state&#x20;Senate&#x2e;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tests say liquid thrown in California Senate was human blood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/epa-issues-violation-notice-to-san-francisco-accusing-violations-of-clean-water-act" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/05/14/M-THU%20SF%20NEEDLES_00.00.06.14_1526313647189.png_5501866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/05/14/M-THU%20SF%20NEEDLES_00.00.06.14_1526313647189.png_5501866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/05/14/M-THU%20SF%20NEEDLES_00.00.06.14_1526313647189.png_5501866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/05/14/M-THU%20SF%20NEEDLES_00.00.06.14_1526313647189.png_5501866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/05/14/M-THU%20SF%20NEEDLES_00.00.06.14_1526313647189.png_5501866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>EPA issues violation notice to San Francisco accusing violations of Clean Water Act</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/knife-attack-at-paris-police-headquarters-1-officer-killed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.30.15_1570108632616.png_7685695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.30.15_1570108632616.png_7685695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.30.15_1570108632616.png_7685695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.30.15_1570108632616.png_7685695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/6A%205A%20PARIS%20PD%20STABBING_00.00.30.15_1570108632616.png_7685695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;armed&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;knife&#x20;attacked&#x20;officers&#x20;inside&#x20;Paris&#x20;police&#x20;headquarters&#x2c;&#x20;killing&#x20;at&#x20;least&#x20;one&#x2c;&#x20;before&#x20;he&#x20;was&#x20;fatally&#x20;shot&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;French&#x20;police&#x20;union&#x20;official&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;Oct&#x2e;&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Knife attack at Paris police headquarters: 1 officer killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-monarch-butterflies-migrate-from-colorado-to-mexico-in-3-000-mile-journey" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Thousands_of_monarch_butterflies_traveli_0_7685612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Thousands_of_monarch_butterflies_traveli_0_7685612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Thousands_of_monarch_butterflies_traveli_0_7685612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Thousands_of_monarch_butterflies_traveli_0_7685612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Thousands_of_monarch_butterflies_traveli_0_7685612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands of monarch butterflies migrate from Colorado to Mexico in 3,000 mile journey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kentucky-governor-encourages-students-to-participate-in-bring-your-bible-to-school-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Holy%20Bible%20-%20GETTY_1570101481176.jpg_7685611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Holy%20Bible%20-%20GETTY_1570101481176.jpg_7685611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Holy%20Bible%20-%20GETTY_1570101481176.jpg_7685611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Holy%20Bible%20-%20GETTY_1570101481176.jpg_7685611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Holy%20Bible%20-%20GETTY_1570101481176.jpg_7685611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Holy&#x20;Bible&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Roberto&#x20;Machado&#x20;Noa&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kentucky governor encourages students to participate in ‘Bring Your Bible To School Day'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 