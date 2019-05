The Ghost Ship trial resumes on Tuesday, taking a break for the Memorial Day holiday.

It will be exactly a full month since opening statements began.

Jurors have heard from loved ones of those killed in the fire, along with officials from the Oakland Fire Department, and Planning & Building Department.

Other witnesses include tenants and guests who narrowly escaped the flames that fateful night.

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza appeared on KTVU's Mornings on 2 Sunday, to discuss the trial so far, and the strategies for both prosecutors and defense attorneys.