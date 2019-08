- An 11-year-old girl who was injured in a San Jose house fire last week that killed her 83-year-old grandmother, has succumbed to her injuries.

The victims were identified as Sydney and Jessica Brookbank, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiners office and family members.

The fire was reported at 7:29 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 1200 block of Greenmoor Drive, and was contained about an hour later. A 22-year-old man woke up to the smell of smoke and jumped out of a window. He sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Family members told Bay City News, Sydney had multiple sclerosis and was unable to escape the home. Jessica was visiting her grandmother, aunt, and uncle for the weekend and was initially hospitalized in critical condition at Palo Alto's Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, but later died of her injuries from smoke inhalation.

Coworkers of Sydney Brookbanks' daughter-in-law, Sandy, created a GoFundMe donation page for the family. A separate donation page for Jessica has been set up.

The blaze destroyed the entire one-story building but firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to neighboring structures. A family cat also died in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.