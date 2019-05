- A special mural has gone up in San Francisco as the excitement builds for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France next month.

The Bay Area's own, defender Abby Dahlkemper, is featured alongside midfielder Julie Ertz, on a mural at Duboce Ave. and Stevenson St.

Dahlkemper is from Menlo Park. She attended Atherton’s Sacred Heart Prep. in Atherton and played for the Mountain View Los Altos soccer club. Ertz is from Mesa, Arizona.

Their mural is hashtagged #OneNationOneTeam.

The artwork is part of the WNT Everywhere campaign, which seeks to promote the 23 players on USA's 2019 Women's World Cup Team and increase each team members' visibility through art.

The murals are being created by local female artists across the country. In addition to San Francisco, murals have gone up in cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Orlando, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland.

As part of the WNT Everywhere campaign, a new U.S. Soccer app was also launched. "Using object recognition technology in the app, fans will be able to align their mobile phone with one of the eye-catching murals and posters to unlock exclusive content about the U.S. WNT players that will not be available anywhere else," it said on U.S. Soccer website.

KTVU Fox 2 is the home for the Women's World Cup.

The 2019 tournament in France and begins on June 7th.