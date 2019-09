- Berkeley Fire Department confirms two people were struck and killed by a train on the Union Pacific tracks near 4th Street and Bancroft Way Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 8:14 p.m.

Officials said Union Pacific Police Department is now the investigating agency.

A KTVU crew arrived at the scene where Alameda County Coroner's Bureau was investigating. Amtrak Police were also at the scene.

A source said the two victims may have been fighting.

Capitol Corridor Train 550 is still holding in the Oakland Coliseum/Airport direction. Trains 549 and 548 will be on the move shortly. Riders should expect residual delays.

This is a breaking news story.