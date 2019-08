- An Antioch man was hospitalized after being stabbed Wednesday night and two 19-year-old women were taken into custody in Elk Grove in connection with the incident, according to the Antioch police.

Police say they received a call at 9:33 p.m. from the 50-year-old man, who said he had been stabbed in his apartment. He told them two female visitors attacked him and fled with his vehicle and personal belongings.

Officers found the man with multiple life-threatening stab wounds, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Friday.

On Thursday at 11:58 a.m., Elk Grove police found the man's vehicle with two women inside.

One woman is a resident of Martinez and the other is from Sacramento, police said. Both were taken into custody and taken to the Antioch Police Department for questioning.