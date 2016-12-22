DUI suspected in car down Los Gatos embankment KTVU Local News DUI suspected in car down Los Gatos embankment A woman escaped injury, after her car went down an embankment in Los Gatos, early Thursday morning.

- A woman escaped injury, after her car went down an embankment in Los Gatos, early Thursday morning.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department and the CHP received reports just after midnight, about a car down an embankment off Highway 17.

They were unable to find the vehicle, but authorities were able to ping the driver's phone, and locate her, along Skyline Boulevard, which is near a Christmas tree farm.

The driver was extricated from her car, but was then turned over to the CHP, on suspicion of driving under the influence.