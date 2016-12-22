De La Salle football player charged with sex assault in attack on student

CONCORD (KTVU) -- Investigators said Thursday that they have filed felony sex charges against a De La Salle High School student accused of sexually assaulting a female student.

In a written statement, police said the student, who was not identified because he is a minor, has been charged with felony sexual assault. Police said the case will be referred to juvenile court for prosecution.

Investigators said the incident happened on the campus of De La Salle after a football game on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. It was not known if the suspect knew the victim before the incident.

Authorities at Carondelet High School said three days later, a student at the all-girls school came forward and reported the incident.

"A student came to our principal and reported the alleged assault. We immediately put her and her family in touch with our counselors for support. And we immediately called Concord police," Jennifer Ortega, a Carondelet High School spokeswoman, said in the days following the incident.

After news of the event was reported, the teen was released from custody and police said they would continue investigating the incident.

"To ensure a strong, prosecutable case, the suspect was released from custody and the Concord Police Department and the District Attorney's Office worked relentlessly together in reviewing the case and evidence," the police statement said.

