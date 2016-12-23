Water main break reported in San Francisco's Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU & BCN) -- Age is likely a factor in a water main break that caused fire and utility crews to shut down an intersection in San Francisco's Bayview District Friday morning, according to San Francisco Public Utilities Commission officials.

The water main break was reported at 9:48 a.m. near Evans Avenue and Rankin Street, SFPUC spokeswoman Suzanne Gautier said.

A 12-inch cast iron water main had ruptured, causing some minor flooding in the area. The main had been in operation since 1935, according to Gautier.

Evans Avenue has been closed between Rankin and Napoleon streets and will remain closed until 6 p.m. as crew complete repairs, Gautier said.

Officials said water to the area has been turned off while crews repair the main but the break is in a heavily industrial area so the break has not been much of a negative impact.

Water service to customers in the area has not been affected.