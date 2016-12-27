Man struck, killed by Caltrain in Burlingame

A person was killed when they were struck by a train on Dec. 27, 2016 in Burlingame. (Photos: @exierolf and @Sharonrwc)

BURLINGAME (BCN)-- A man was struck and killed by a Caltrain in Burlingame this afternoon, according to the transit agency.

Caltrain officials reported on Twitter at 2:32 p.m. about the collision involving northbound Train No. 151 heading toward San Francisco.

The collision occurred near Howard Avenue, just south of the agency's Burlingame station, involving a man trespassing on the tracks.

Bus shuttles took passengers around the scene until the southbound tracks reopened, allowing trains to single-track through the area as of about 3:15 p.m.

The bus bridge was cancelled at 3:26 p.m.

Delays of up to 31 minutes have been reported.

Today's death was the 12th fatality involving Caltrain in 2016.