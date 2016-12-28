Man surrenders in slaying of Pittsburg man, police say

ANTIOCH (KTVU) -- A suspect in the death of a man whose body was found last month in a burned out home in Antioch turned himself in Wednesday to police, authorities said.

Leslie Simmons, 34, of Antioch was taken into custody without incident and was booked at the Contra Costa County jail in connection with the death of Terrance Hornbeck, 33, of Pittsburg, police said in a written statement.

Police said a murder warrant had been issued for Simmons and that the suspect had been on the run since the Nov. 8, 2016 slaying.

Police were called to a vacant Antioch home in Manzanita Way at 8:45 pm. to investigate a report of suspicious activity, investigators said. Responding officers found Hornbeck's burned body inside the residence, which was filled with smoke.

The home didn't appear to be occupied since there were few furnishings or other belongings inside, Contra Costa County Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said. He added that it looked as if somebody had recently moved out.

Investigators said Hornbeck had been shot and his body set on fire before he was found by police.

A motive in the killing was not publicly released but police said the two men knew each other. Police said Simmons became a suspect after he used a false name when he called 911 to report suspicious activity at the residence before the fire was set.

Damage to the home was estimated at $10,000, Marshall said. No neighboring homes were damaged.

Anyone with more information about the homicide is asked to get in touch with Detective Colley at 925-779-6922.