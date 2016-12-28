Concord man arrested in connection with attack on 80YO woman

CONCORD (KTVU) -- A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual attack on an 80-year-old woman who was assaulted while walking her dog.

Police said Steven Minor, of Concord, was being held Wednesday at the county jail, where he was charged with sexual battery, elder abuse and attempted robbery. The identity of the victim was not released.

Police said shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the elderly woman was approached by a man as she was returning home from walking her dog. As she was approaching her front door, police said she was sexually battered by the suspect who also tried to take her purse.

Investigators said the man fled from the scene on foot when the woman resisted the attack. Walnut Creek police were able to arrest the man based on the victim's description. He was taken into custody in the area of Oak Grove Road and Treat Boulevard, police said.

Police said the woman was not hurt during the incident.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident. Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Greg Mahan at 925-671-3030.