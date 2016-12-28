2 brothers charged with murder in stabbing at Hayward Target

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- Two brothers who are accused of fatally stabbing a dad while his young son watched at a Hayward Target on Christmas Eve have been charged with murder.

Frankie Archuleta, 22, and Jesse Archuleta, 25, both of Hayward, were in Alameda County court Wednesday for arraignment in connection with the death of Tyrone Griffin. Both men remained in jail and bail had not been set for the two.

During their appearance, Griffin's wife shouted out that she hoped one of the men would "burn in hell" while they were in court. Cameras were not allowed in court for the proceeding Wednesday.

Griffin died after he was rushed for medical treatment to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

Relatives have said Griffin and Joshua, his 4-year-old son, were in the retailer's toy department when they ran into two men playing music on their phones that had offensive lyrics. Relatives told police Griffin asked the two men to turn the music down when an argument ensued.

The dispute turned physical and police say Jesse Archuleta pulled out a knife and stabbed Griffin. Hayward police arrested the two brother after the fled from the store.

"We want to make sure justice is served today," said Nicole Simmons, the wife of Griffin. "I don't want my husband's death to be in vain. He did a heroic thing just for being there and trying to protect his son."

The father of Frankie Archuleta, who requested anonymity, said his son was defending himself after he was physically attacked by Griffin first.

"Frankie was attacked," the father said, adding that Griffin hit one of the brothers with a champagne bottle. "Frankie got hit with a bottle and Jesse said he was hit with a bottle as well."

Hayward police did not say what led up to the killing although it appears the altercation may have been caught on surveillance cameras posted in the Target store.

"I hope it comes out where my sons really were defending themselves," the father said, adding that he is "very sorry and remorseful" for what happened.

KTVU reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.

