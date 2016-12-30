3 arrested in fatal stabbing of 26YO in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) -- Officers arrested three people Thursday in connection with a stabbing that killed a 26-year-old man in November in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police.

Officers arrested San Francisco residents Roberto Ventura, 33, and Edgar Gutierrez, 21, on suspicion of murder as well as for unrelated warrants. Officers also arrested Norlan Casco, 21, on suspicion of murder, police said.

The three were booked into San Francisco County Jail.

On Nov. 18, at 9:38 p.m., officers responded to Hyde and McAllister streets for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the victim, later identified as Zachary Banks, suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Emergency crews transported Banks to San Francisco hospital, where he died a short while later, police said.

Initial reports had indicated that there were possibly five suspects involved in the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or by texting TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. Callers have to option to remain anonymous.