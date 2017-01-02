5 arrested or cited at Burlingame DUI checkpoint

BURLINGAME (BCN) - Five people were arrested or cited at a DUI checkpoint on Friday night, police said today.

Officers screened 795 vehicles during the checkpoint conducted between 6 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, two were cited for operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, and two others were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed, police said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Trafic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.