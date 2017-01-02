18-year-old woman killed in Sonoma Co. crash ID'd

SANTA ROSA (BCN) - An 18-year-old woman killed in a crash into a tree in Santa Rosa on Sunday night has been identified by police as Michajla Bailey Kostecka.

Kostecka was a passenger in a car driven by Rebecca Iris Guillory, 19, who has been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol while causing great bodily injury, police said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to Mountain Hawk Drive and Branch Owl Place, where they found a silver Chevrolet Cavalier that had crashed into a tree then came to rest on the sidewalk, according to police.

Bystanders tried to help free the driver, Guillory, who was trapped in the vehicle along with Kostecka, a Santa Rosa resident who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency responders eventually got Guillory, also a Santa Rosa resident, out of the vehicle and took her to a hospital with minor injuries. Police believe she was impaired by a possible combination of alcohol and drugs prior to the crash.

She has since been released from the hospital and booked into Sonoma County Jail, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Joshua Kertianis at (707) 543-3636.