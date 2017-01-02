Chilly weather brings rare dusting of snow to Bay Area peaks

Photo: Albert Munoz 
 
Photo: Albert Munoz 

Mt. Hamilton - Photo: Albert Munoz 
 
Mt. Hamilton - Photo: Albert Munoz 

Middletown, Lake County - Photo: Jason Robinson 
 
Middletown, Lake County - Photo: Jason Robinson 

Willits - Photo: Terry Fischer 
 
Willits - Photo: Terry Fischer 

Lakeport - Photo: Amber Rose 
 
Lakeport - Photo: Amber Rose 

Posted:Jan 02 2017 02:22PM PST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 02:36PM PST

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - The start of 2017 brought a rare dusting of snow to some locations in the Bay Area. 

Rain fell overnight and the cold temperatures meant snow fell in elevations as low as 1,500 feet.

Our cameras captured white caps on Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County and St. Helena in Napa County.

Snow also fell in areas more south-- in the Santa Cruz Mountains and on the peaks of Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County. 

The system also dumped snow in the Sierra and Sierra foothills. 

The forecast calls for stormy weather in the region through the week. 

The next system is expected to bring more snow to Bay Area hills overnight. 

 


