Chilly weather brings rare dusting of snow to Bay Area peaks

- The start of 2017 brought a rare dusting of snow to some locations in the Bay Area.

Rain fell overnight and the cold temperatures meant snow fell in elevations as low as 1,500 feet.

Our cameras captured white caps on Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County and St. Helena in Napa County.

Snow also fell in areas more south-- in the Santa Cruz Mountains and on the peaks of Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County.

The system also dumped snow in the Sierra and Sierra foothills.

The forecast calls for stormy weather in the region through the week.

The next system is expected to bring more snow to Bay Area hills overnight.