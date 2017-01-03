Corte Madera woman arrested for allegedly stabbing mother

- CORTE MADERA (BCN) A Corte Madera woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother this morning, police said.

Tegan Alissa Shipp, 48, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, Central Marin Police Authority spokeswoman Margo Rohrbacher said.

The 73-year-old victim went to the emergency department of Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center around 2 a.m., Rohrbacher said.

The victim, who was stabbed multiple times, said her daughter attacked her twice, but she managed to leave the house and drive herself to the hospital, according to Rohrbacher. She was in stable condition this morning.

Police arrested Shipp at an Edison Avenue home without incident. She was booked into Marin County Jail under $500,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Marin County Superior Court, Rohrbacher said.