Police ID man fatally shot in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN)-- A man who was fatally shot in East Oakland on Friday afternoon has been identified by police as John Nicacio of Oakland.

Police said Nicacio, 24, was shot multiple times while he was driving in the 7700 block of Garfield Avenue at 4:19 p.m. Friday and succumbed to his injuries.

Police haven't released any suspect information or a possible motive in the shooting.

A friend of Nicacio's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help them raise money for his burial expenses. The goal is to raise $5,000 and 15 people have contributed a total of $920 so far.

The family friend said Nicacio's death "was an unexpected life event that no one was prepared for."

"John was such a fun loving free spirit and words can not described what this has done to us," the friend said. "Thank you all so much for the love and support you have already begun to show. I can't express the hurt and loss they (Nicacio's family) are feeling at this time."

Another friend wrote on the GoFundMe page, "John, thank you for your friendship and your huge heart. We will all miss you."

