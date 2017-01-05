Power outage closes Santa Clara County government building [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Santa Clara County government building KTVU Local News Power outage closes Santa Clara County government building A Santa Clara County government building in San Jose closed today due to a power outage caused by failing equipment, according to county officials.

SAN JOSE (KTVU) -- A Santa Clara County government building in San Jose closed today due to a power outage caused by failing equipment, according to county officials.

Just before 10 a.m., county officials announced that the building at 70 W. Hedding St. was closed to the public and is expected to reopen for normal business on Friday.

The outage was caused by the failure of three pieces of county equipment on switchgear that provides electricity to the building, according to county spokeswoman Marina Hinestrosa.

The problem was limited to the one building.

The power grid never went down and electricity continued to be provided to other PG&E customers in the area, according to PG&E officials.

The building houses the County Clerk-Recorder Office, the District Attorney's Office and the Board of Supervisors' chambers, among other things.

People who need to conduct business with the county today are asked to do so online if possible at www.sccgov.org.