22-month-old girl shot in Oakland by stray bullet KTVU Local News 22-month-old girl shot in Oakland by stray bullet A 22-month-old girl was in stable condition Thursday after she was shot while sitting in a car with her mother by a stray bullet in East Oakland, police said.

OAKLAND (KTVU & BCN) -- A 22-month-old girl was in stable condition Thursday after she was shot while sitting in a car with her mother by a stray bullet in East Oakland, police said.

The shooting was reported around noon in the 6600 block of Outlook Avenue, near 66th Avenue, police said.

The girl was driven to Highland Hospital and then transferred to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital for treatment. Police said her condition was stable Thursday afternoon.

Oakland police Assistant Chief David Downing, still the highest-ranking officer in the department, met with the child's mother and family at the hospital, according to police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson.

"Anytime a child is shot, that is of paramount concern," Watson said.

The toddler was with her mother in a car when she was shot, Watson said.

She said police do not know if the car was moving or parked during the shooting or even if anyone else was in the car at the time. Watson said mother and child were in the car at the same time when the shooting occurred and that multiple rounds were fired at the vehicle.

"This is a very traumatic thing for the mother, the family and the community," Watson said, adding that investigators were trying to determine if the car was moving.

Watson said investigators are looking into the possibility that the shooting was somehow connected to a homicide a day ago on the other side of the city. In that shooting, a man was fatally shot in the 900 block of 16th Street in West Oakland around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. That shooting marked the city of Oakland's first homicide of the new year.

Police this afternoon were canvassing the neighborhood, which is primarily residential, to see if anyone saw or heard anything or has surveillance footage that might help the case, Watson said.