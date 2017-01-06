BART: Electrical short linked to Friday morning service disruption KTVU Local News BART: Electrical short linked to Friday morning service disruption BART officials said an electrical glitch was to blame for the interruption of transit service during the Friday morning commute, a delay that took almost two hours and stranded thousands of passengers.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- BART officials said an electrical glitch was to blame for the interruption of transit service during the Friday morning commute, a delay that took almost two hours and stranded thousands of passengers.

Jim Allison, a spokesman for the agency, told KTVU that five cars at the end of a 10-car train suffered an electrical short that made it impossible for the cars to share "information," an interruption that prompted the cars to stall. The cables are bundled and relay information between rail cars.

The failure apparently occurred after the fifth car and the next five cars stalled and shut down as the train was approaching the West Oakland station.

BART service resumed into San Francisco after the disabled BART train was cleared from tracks at the West Oakland station. The disabled train caused severe delays throughout the system, however.

The train became disabled on the San Francisco-bound tracks at about 7:20 a.m., BART spokesman Jim Allison said. It was headed to San Francisco International Airport.

BART service into San Francisco was halted. It took until nearly 9 a.m. to clear the disabled train from the tracks and resume service on both tracks through the Transbay Tube, Allison said.

Appearing live on the KTVU FOX 2 News at 4 p.m. broadcast, Allison said officials are still investigating why the electrical short occurred.

"Why it shorted, we're not sure yet," he said.

The BART delay prompted angry responses on social media as passengers criticized the agency for the delay.

"The harsh criticism is warranted," he said, adding that the agency is expecting to bring 60 new cars online by the end of this year. Allison said 10 cars are currently being tested so they can be released into the transit system's rail network.

Bay City News contributed to this report.