- One person died this morning after their vehicle went off the road and into a creek in a remote area of Marin County west of Novato, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at around 8:40 a.m. at 5022 Novato Blvd., near the Sonoma County border, CHP officials said.

The vehicle reportedly went over an embankment and into the creek.

The driver appeared to be the only person inside the vehicle, according to a CHP dispatcher.