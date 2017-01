PINOLE (BCN) - A 21-year-old Napa man who died when his car crashed into a tree near Interstate Highway 80 in Pinole on Saturday morning has been identified as Andrew Manion, according to the Contra Costa County coroner's office.

At about 11:30 a.m., Manion crashed into a tree along the Appian Way off-ramp from eastbound Highway 80, CHP officials said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

More details about the crash were not immediately available today.