Airfare war on the horizon? WOW offers $69 one-way fares from SFO to Europe

- Bay Area residents who have been considering a trip to Europe: Now may be a good time to snag a ticket.

On Tuesday, Iceland discount carrier, WOW, rolled out a promotion offering $69.99 for one way fares from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to four European destinations: Stockholm (ARN), Copenhagen (CPH), Bristol (BRS) and Edinburgh (EDI).

The trans-Atlantic deal is for trips booked from Jan. 15, 2017 through April 5, 2017 and is also being offered for flights out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

It should be noted the promotional fare is for one way only. A quick check for the lowest priced return tickets ranged from about $150 to $200. Still, the deal makes those prices among the lowest trans-Atlantic tickets in the airline industry.

"It's exciting to be driving change in the industry and to stimulate the market by offering these super low fares across the Atlantic," Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air said in a press release.

"WOW air's goal is to enable everybody to fly by offering the lowest fares on the market," Mogensen said.

The airline is also offering deals from its East Coast destinations: Miami (MIA) and Boston (BOS) to Iceland and also to Paris, London (LGW), Amsterdam (AMS), Berlin (SXF), and Frankfurt (FRA) for $149 and $129 respectively.

The move may signal the start of a fare war. The promotion comes after another budget carrier, Norwegian Air, recently launched a media campaign promising an upcoming deal for $69 fares from Europe to the U.S.

In an email to KTVU Fox 2, a WOW spokeswoman said, "While other airlines are just talking about $69 fares, WOW air is actually doing it."

WOW said its California routes are serviced by three new Airbus A330 aircrafts, the first wide-body jets in the WOW air fleet.