'Cupcake robber' sentenced to 14 years

- A Salinas man known as the "cupcake robber" has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for robbing several dessert shops, Monterey County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Bobby Knight, 61, started robbing stores with a replica firearm in April 2015, including See's Candies, Room for Dessert, Kara's Cupcakes, Baskin Robbins, Subway and Mattress Nation.

While posing as a customer lying on a mattress at Mattress Nation to evade law enforcement responding to his robbery, Knight accidentally dropped his cellphone, revealing himself as the robber, Deputy District Attorney David Rabow said.

Knight will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence because robbery is considered a violent felony in California. He is also facing robbery charges in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, Rabow said.