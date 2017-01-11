Sinkhole stops traffic on major Orinda street [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Crews work to repair a sinkhole in Orinda. KTVU Local News Sinkhole stops traffic on major Orinda street Utility crews say it will take at least a week to repair a sinkhole that opened after the recent heavy rains washed away part of a culvert near Miner and Camino Pablo roads, heavily traveled roadways that lead to homes and a nearby elementary school.

Utility crews say it will take at least a week to repair a sinkhole that opened after the recent heavy rains washed away part of a culvert near Miner and Camino Pablo roads, heavily traveled roadways that lead to homes and a nearby elementary school.

Workers spent several hours Wednesday assessing the damage caused by the sinkhole, which spans the entire width of Miner Road. Apparently, the ground beneath the sinkhole has washed away because of the heavy rainfall that has soaked the Bay Area in recent days.

Todd Fierner, an inspector for the city's Public Works Department, said the road is one of five primary streets in the city and the sinkhole, said to be 15-feet deep, would slow traffic.

"It impacts a lot of residents," he said.

Officials said it will take about a week to patch the road and replace a sewer line that ruptured underneath the road. The rupture allowed sewage to spill into nearby San Pablo Creek, which flows to the Briones Reservoir. The reservoir facility serves as a source for East Bay MUD drinking water.

Water utility officials were testing the water to determine how much sewage had spilled into the creek.

Residents say soaking rains flooded the intersection of Miner and Camino Lenada roads.

Said Jana Raines, who lives in the area: "The water was maybe 75 feet wide. It was just a lake."

She said the sinkhole wasn't noticeable until the water receded Wednesday morning. Firefighters responding to a call also noticed the sinkhole and stopped to assess the situation.

"There were coming to check on the neighbors," Raines said. "It could have been a lot worse."

By KTVU reporter Allie Rasmus.