Muni service interrupted after body found on tracks

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) -- A body was found on the Muni tracks this afternoon, causing major delays in the subway system between the West Portal and Church Street stations, according to a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesman.

The SFMTA began reporting delays shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Muni spokesman Paul Rose said a body was found on the inbound trackway near the Church Street Station.

Police and Muni officials are now working to pull video footage of the area and determine what happened.

Due to the delays, passengers are being advised to take alternate routes to their destinations.

Bus shuttles were providing service between West Portal and Van Ness stations and BART will be honoring Muni fares.