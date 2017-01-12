Man found dead on Muni tracks in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) -- A man found dead on San Francisco Municipal Railway tracks near the Castro Street station Wednesday afternoon has been identified as 57-year-old Joaquin Barnes, according to the medical examiner's office.

Barnes, a San Francisco resident, was found dead in the inbound tunnel between the Castro Street and Church Street stations shortly after a train operator made a report around 3:05 p.m. of a person in the tunnel.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a collision, and Muni officials were working with them Wednesday afternoon to obtain surveillance video footage of the area.

The incident caused major delays in the subway system and on light-rail lines until around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.