New Muni Metro cars arrive in San Francisco

New Muni Metro trains arrived in San Francisco on Jan. 13, 2017 and will be placed in service in coming days. (Photo: Greg Grinsell)

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- The first of several new Muni Metro trains have arrived in the Bay Area and should be placed in service soon.

The big red trains have stripes on the side and they arrived from Sacramento and represent the first new cars in the transit agency's fleet.

According to reports, the train cars should provide at least 59,000 miles of service before they need repairs. They are produced by Siemens and feature a host of amenities for passengers that include LED lighting and features for better access for disabled passengers.

The new cars are set to replace existing trains already operational in the Muni fleet.