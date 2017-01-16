Bay Area honors Martin Luther King Jr. [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption A man participates in a Martin Luther King Jr parade on Jan. 16, 2017 to honor the slain civil rights leader. KTVU Local News Bay Area honors Martin Luther King Jr. The Bay Area paused Monday to remember Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday set aside to honor the slain civil rights leader.

OAKLAND (KTVU & BCN) -- The Bay Area paused Monday to remember Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday set aside to honor the slain civil rights leader.

Thousands of people shut down several downtown Oakland streets today during a march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And in San Francisco, celebrants trekked from the city's Caltrain Station to Yerba Buena Gardens.

The Oakland march began at 11 a.m. with a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, located at 14th Street and Broadway. Marchers then traveled up Broadway and then onto 27th Street, leading to Grand Avenue.

RELATED COVERAGE

The march included drummers and dance performances. By about 2:15 p.m., marchers had reached the Pergola at Lake Merritt, where the march concluded.

The march was organized in part by the Oakland-based group Anti Police Terror Project.

According to the group, the march marks the beginning of a week of a series of actions to resist President-elect Donald Trump, leading up to his inauguration on Friday.

"This year we are focused on immigration rights, protection of our Muslim brothers and sisters, women's reproductive rights, loving LGBTQ sisters, brothers and siblings, and the defense of black life," the group said in a statement posted on a Facebook event page for the march.

A light police presence was seen traveling both ahead and behind marchers as they walked through the streets. Police had asked drivers to avoid the area.

San Francisco celebrations honor MLK

Marchers traveled from San Francisco's Caltrain Station to Yerba Buena Gardens today for a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Many arrived on board a special Celebration Train traveling from San Jose to San Francisco, with stops in Palo Alto and San Mateo. The march was scheduled to leave the Caltrain station around 11 a.m.

Today's events at Yerba Buena Gardens, with the theme "Justice in the Beloved Community," will include a social justice panel at 1 p.m. in conversation with journalist and performer Al Letson.

There will also be a community health festival and live music and poetry readings.

Caltrain's special Martin Luther King Jr. Day train, which is run in conjunction with the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Foundation is no longer called the Freedom Train.

The organization that previously sponsored the Freedom Train, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association, halted its sponsorship in 2015 due to low ridership and withdrew rights to the name.