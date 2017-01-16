Man struck, killed by car in San Jose identified

SAN JOSE (BCN) -- A pedestrian who was killed last week in San Jose has been identified as Creig Sachs, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.

A white 2003 Toyota Matrix traveling east on Story Road hit the San Jose resident at 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 8 while Sachs, 71, was walking in a marked crosswalk from the north side of Story Road to the south side of Lancelot Drive, police said.

Sachs was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, police said. Impairment does not appear to have been a factor.

The fatal collision was the first on San Jose city streets in 2017.

A 3-year-old boy was hit last month in a hit-and-run crash just a block away, on Roehampton Avenue off of Story Road on Dec. 20.

The boy survived the collision with the vehicle that was described as a silver sedan, possibly a Honda, according to the California Highway Patrol.