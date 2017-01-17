Man driving taxi robs would-be passenger at gunpoint in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) - A man was robbed at gunpoint by a suspect who appeared to be driving a taxi in San Francisco's Richmond District Saturday morning, according to police.

The 52-year-old victim was picked up around 6:45 a.m. at 24th Avenue and Clement Street by a man in his mid 20s driving what appeared to be a taxi, police said.

The suspect then robbed the victim at gunpoint and took his cash and a necklace and bracelet before fleeing in the vehicle, police said.

No arrest has been made and police did not release any other description of the suspect or vehicle. Police said they did not know what taxi company the vehicle might have been associated with, if any.