Oakland school district to host town hall for new superintendent

OAKLAND (BCN) -- The Oakland Unified School District will host a town hall meeting this week to discuss the details of its search for a new superintendent, school officials said.

School board president James Harris will co-host the forum with several organizations, including the NAACP of Oakland and The Unity Council. The meeting will take place on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at La Escuelita Elementary School, located at 1050 Second Ave. in Oakland.

Meeting organizers hope to identify qualities they want in a new superintendent, as well as provide the school board with the community's expectations during the transition process.

The next superintendent will replace outgoing Superintendent Antwan Wilson. Deputy Superintendent Devin Dillon will take over as interim superintendent when Wilson leaves next month.