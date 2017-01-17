Orinda declares emergency over sinkhole on Miner Road

ORINDA (KTVU) -- City officials on Tuesday issued a state of emergency in connection with the formation of a large sinkhole that formed during last week's soaking rains that drenched the Bay Area.

The declaration by the Orinda City Council, which was made during a special council meeting, allows public works officials to act quickly with a private vendor to repair the hole.

Workers spent several hours last Wednesday assessing the damage caused by the sinkhole, which spans the entire width of Miner Road.

Two sewer lines under the road ruptured, which sent sewage into the San Pablo Creek. The ground beneath the sinkhole washed away during last week's heavy rainfall.

City officials have not publicly said if the sewer lines broke before or as a result of the sinkhole, but crews were said to have installed a bypass sewer line.

Miner Road is one of five primary streets in the city and the sinkhole, said to be 15-feet deep, has impacted traffic in the area.

Under the emergency declaration, the city will move quickly to pursue quotes from contractors to repair the street.

City officials said weather could impact the pace of work to repair the sinkhole.

"If there is a window of good weather, we hope to complete the sinkhole repair in approximately 4 weeks," the city statement said.