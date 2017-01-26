Highway 17 closed amid search for bank robbery suspect [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Suspect during Scotts Valley bank robbery (left) - Highway 17 backup (right) KTVU Local News highway 17 closed amid search for bank robbery suspect in Santa Cruz Mountains Highway 17 is closed in both directions in the area of Redwood Estates as officers search for a Scotts Valley bank robbery suspect.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KTVU) -- Highway 17 is closed in both directions in the area of Redwood Estates as officers search for a bank robbery suspect.

The incident began as a suspect robbed a bank in Scotts Valley. Officers followed the suspect onto Highway 17 northbound. Witnesses tell KTVU officers tried to slow the suspect by wedging his vehicle against the concrete median. When they did - the suspect got out of his car and ran into the woods. Two officers followed him.

Several other vehicles were damaged in the chase.

There are reports there was an officer-involved shooting in this incident.

Sky Fox shows the backup as drivers get out of their cars in frustration.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's office has issued a shelter-in-place order for residents of Redwood Estates as law enforcement officers search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black jacket and dark jeans, sheriff's officials said. He was wearing a black mask at the time of the robbery, which originated in Santa Cruz County.

According to initial reports, students at Lexington Elementary School were placed on lockdown as the police activity unfolded.

It was not immediately clear if any injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.