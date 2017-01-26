San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee vows support for sanctuary city status KTVU Local News San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee vows support for sanctuary city status San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee reiterated the city's "sanctuary" status in his annual state of the city speech, a day after President Donald Trump threatened to withhold money from jurisdictions that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Lee said Thursday that the city is a sanctuary now and forever. He said San Francisco will continue to protect people who are living in the country illegally.

San Francisco receives about $1 billion a year from the federal government. Lee said at a previous press conference that Trump's threat to withhold money lacked specifics so officials are unclear on what might be at stake for the city's budget.

The mayor also highlighted successes as well as challenges to come in the areas of housing, policing and homelessness.