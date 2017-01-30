HazMat team called to Benicia neighborhood

BENICIA (BCN) -- Residents of a home in Benicia were evacuated and neighbors are sheltering in place after a hazardous materials spill this morning, Benicia Fire Chief Jim Lydon said.
A liquid spilled on the floor of a garage at 509 Viewmont St. around 11:30 a.m. and interacted with another substance to form a gas cloud, Lydon said.
Two ambulances responded as a precaution but there are no injuries from the spill, Lydon said.
Benicia police said Viewmont Street is closed between East Fifth and Lindo streets.
Lydon said a hazardous materials team from agencies in Solano County is responding to the spill.