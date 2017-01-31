San Francisco sues Trump Administration over sanctuary city order

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- City officials on Tuesday announced that San Francisco will file a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over the president's executive order that strips federal funding from municipalities that have adopted sanctuary city status.

Mayor Ed Lee and City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced the filing during a news conference. The lawsuit represents the first court challenge filed by a city over the Trump plan to withhold federal funding from cities that have adopted sanctuary city status.

"In blatant disregard of the law, President of the United States seeks to coerce local authorities into abandoning what are known as ‘Sanctuary City’ laws and policies," said the lawsuit, which was filed in San Francisco federal court.

Lee said the city's reputation for helping the disadvantaged puts it at odd with the Trump White House.

"It's no surprise this president could target us," Mayor Lee said during the press conference. "This is why we have to be prepared."

