Suspect dies following run-in with off-duty deputy in Alameda

A burglary suspect was shot and killed after he encountered an off-duty law enforcement during an attempted break-in. Henry Lee reports.

Posted:Feb 01 2017 11:52AM PST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 04:58PM PST

ALAMEDA (KTVU) - A suspect who was shot during an encounter with an off-duty law enforcement officer Wednesday in Alameda has died, authorities said. 

The suspect died after he was rushed to a local hospital. His identity was pending.

Investigators said the unidentified off-duty Contra Costa sheriff's deputy shot the burglary suspect at 10:45 a.m. at a home on Buena Vista Avenue near Chestnut Street.  

The deputy was not injured. Alameda police officers surrounded the house to make sure another suspect was not inside.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order while officers responded to the scene. The order was lifted about 12:45 p.m. but Buena Vista Avenue remained closed during the investigation.

KTVU reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 