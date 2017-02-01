Suspect dies following run-in with off-duty deputy in Alameda KTVU Local News Suspect dies after run-in with off-duty officer A suspect who was shot during an encounter with an off-duty law enforcement officer Wednesday in Alameda has died, authorities said.

The suspect died after he was rushed to a local hospital. His identity was pending.

Investigators said the unidentified off-duty Contra Costa sheriff's deputy shot the burglary suspect at 10:45 a.m. at a home on Buena Vista Avenue near Chestnut Street.

The deputy was not injured. Alameda police officers surrounded the house to make sure another suspect was not inside.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order while officers responded to the scene. The order was lifted about 12:45 p.m. but Buena Vista Avenue remained closed during the investigation.

KTVU reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.