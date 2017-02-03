San Francisco sheriff's deputy facing fraud charges over relationship with ex-inmate [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Antoine Fowler booking photo KTVU Local News San Francisco sheriff's deputy facing fraud charges over relationship with ex-inmate San Francisco sheriff's deputy is facing charges after she allegedly had a romantic relationship with a jail inmate who was found with her department-issued weapon that had been reported stolen, federal prosecutors said Friday.

U.S Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler set a $1 million bond for Deputy April Myres, 52, who was released after making an initial court appearance on Friday. Myres is facing several charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy and disposing of a firearm by giving it to a convicted felon, prosecutors said.

Myres is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 15 for an additional hearing.

Authorities said Antoine Fowler, 32, remained in custody Friday pending another hearing in magistrate court on Feb. 7. He has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

Investigators said a Glock 17 9mm pistol reported stolen last year by Myres was found in Fowler's possessions on Feb. 2 during a traffic stop by FBI SWAT agents, who had pulled his vehicle over in Oakland.

Law enforcement agents say Myres had claimed the gun had been stolen during a burglary of her San Francisco home on March 25, 2016. She filed a claim with her insurance company, saying several items were taken during the burglary, including body armor, handcuffs, a mink jacket, designer shoes and designer handbags, prosecutors said.

FBI agents searched her home on Feb. 2 and found several of the items that had been reported as stolen, authorities said.

Also, prosecutors said the woman carried on a romantic relationship with Myres before his release from the San Francisco jail on Jan. 11, 2016. Prosecutors said the woman had promised to give Fowler the Glock weapon after his release.

Authorities said the investigation into Myres began after she filed the burglary report and insurance claim. A task force of officers from the FBI, San Francisco police department and sheriff's department investigated the incident.