Mavericks founder says 'We're trying to find a way,' after surf contest is canceled

- KTVU received official word from the San Mateo County Harbor Commission on Monday, that the annual big wave surf competition, Mavericks, has been canceled.

In an email, Sabrina Brennan, who heads the commission wrote, "It's not happening."

The commission manages the Mavericks surf area.

Questions arose over whether the event will be held this season after event organizers, Cartel Management Inc. and Titans of Mavericks LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week.

But despite the latest developments, the event's founder, Jeff Clark told KTVU Fox 2 on Monday that he and his team at Mavericks are mobilizing to make sure the event is held.

Clark noted that he has not received official word that the contest has been scrapped.

"We're trying to find a way," said Clark. "It was a shock to me when they ran into legal problems... It's really disappointing. I don't think it should end for our big wave surfers like this," Clark told KTVU.

Officially titled, Titans of Mavericks, the contest draws the world's top big wave surfers to Pillar Point, near Half Moon Bay.

The annual event's window is open November to March and surfers are given a 48-hour notice when the conditions are just right to call the competition.

This year was set to be the first time female surfers would have been allowed to compete. County Harbor District commissioner, Brennan, was instrumental in making that change.

Big wave surfers say they hope another organization such as the "World Surfing League" will take over the contest.

Clark said he remains optimistic and that he and his team will be holding out hope the contest will be held this year.