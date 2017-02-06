2 drifters plead guilty to killings in Marin County and San Francisco KTVU Local News 2 drifters plead guilty in slayings last year in Marin County and San Francisco Two Northern California drifters who were to stand trial in the murders last year of a hiker in Marin County and a visitor to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco pleaded guilty Monday to the slayings, prosecutors said.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KTVU) -- Two Northern California drifters who were to stand trial in the murders last year of a hiker in Marin County and a visitor to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco pleaded guilty Monday to the slayings, prosecutors said.

Morrison Lampley and Lila Alligood pled guilty to the first-degree murders of Audrey Carey, 23, and Steven Carter, 67, in Marin County Superior Court, District Attorney Edward Berberian said in a written statement.

Lampley, the alleged trigger man, was sentenced to serve 100 years to life in state prison, while Alligood was ordered to serve 50 years to life, according to the statement.

Sean Michael Angold was also implicated in the slayings but he had agreed previously to testify against Lampley and Alligood and was granted immunity during a preliminary hearing. As part of the agreement, he was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on a second-degree murder charge, prosecutors said.

Carey, 23, was making a solo trip to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park when she was slain. Her body was found Oct. 3, 2015 during the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival. Carter was found two days later on a fire trail in the Loma Alta Open Space Preserve near Fairfax. He had been shot several times, authorities have said.

According to reports, the drifters were arrested in Portland, Ore., after law enforcement officers tracked them using the GPS in Carter's stolen car. Police have said Lampley and Alligood were found with a handgun used in both slayings and Carey's passport.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors said the suspects agreed to waive their rights to appeal.

Judge Kelly Simmons is scheduled to impose formal sentencing on April 18.