Storm prompts some Bay Area school closures

A powerful storm dropped several inches of rain in parts of the Bay Area overnight into Tuesday, prompting some school districts to cancel classes for the day.

In Marin County, the following districts were closed, authorities said:

College of Marin – Kentfield and Indian Valley campuses

Laguna

Lagunitas

Larkspur-Corte Madera

Kentfield

Mill Valley

Ross

Ross Valley

Tamalpais Union

Other closures:

Bolinas-Stinson is open but all classes are being held on the Bolinas campus.

Stinson Beach campus is closed.

Bayside/Martin Luther King School in the Sausalito Marin City School District is closed.

Private/Independent/Parochial Schools closed

Marin Catholic

Marin Country Day School

St. Anselm

Branson School

Cascade Canyon

Marin Horizon

St. Patrick

GATE Academy

Oak Hill

North Bridge Academy

West Marin Montessori Pre-School

The Marin County Office of Education Emergency Operations Center remains open and will continue to work with the OES to monitor conditions and serve as a channel of communication between our public and private schools and the OES.

In the event that there are additional school closures, we will be updating school closure information as it is received. Updated information, including a list of school closures, is posted at MarinSchools.org