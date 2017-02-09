BART Hayward station reopens after woman falls under tain

HAYWARD (BCN) -- BART's Hayward station reopened this morning following a rescue of a woman from underneath a train, BART officials said.

The station reopened at 11:15 a.m. and normal service on the Fremont line has been restored.

A woman suffered major injuries when she fell or jumped onto the tracks at the Hayward station, Hayward Fire Capt. Don Nichelson said.

The woman, whose injuries may be life-threatening, was reported on the tracks at about 9:40 a.m. She was taken to a hospital following the roughly 10-foot drop and the rescue.

The emergency caused a major delay for trains on the Fremont line in the Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions.

Southbound trains were briefly turning back at the Bay Fair station while northbound trains were turning around at the South Hayward station, and Alameda- Contra Costa Transit buses took passengers between the stations.