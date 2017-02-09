Worker killed clearing mudslide on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains

- A 53-year-old Graniterock construction worker was killed and another was pinned under a truck on state Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two men were working to clear a mudslide on Highway 17 between Vine Hill and Sugarloaf roads when a work truck hit them around noon.

Stephen Whittier, 34, of San Jose was pinned under the truck was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Crews from Caltrans and Graniterock were on the scene of the mudslide when the collision occurred, CHP Officer Trista Drake said.

The workers were clearing a mudslide when the accident occurred. The work was suspended while crews investigated the accident.

The mudslide initially occurred Monday when mud blocked all lanes of northbound 17 near Vine Hill Road.

A black truck was pushed over the median when the mud entered the roadway. The driver was not injured, according to the CHP.

Highway 17 was initially completely closed down. One lane in each direction in the southbound lanes later opened. Repairs might not be completed until next week.

Bay City News contributed to this report.