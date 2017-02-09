Student brings gun to Pinole Middle School

PINOLE (BCN) -- A student was arrested earlier today after allegedly bringing a handgun to a middle school in Pinole, according to a West Contra Costa Unified School District spokesman.

Shortly before 11 a.m., students at Pinole Middle School, located at 1575 Mann Drive, told a teacher they saw another student with a gun on campus, school district spokesman Marcus Walton said.

Walton said the teacher immediately contacted the school's resource officer, a Pinole police officer assigned to the school. The officer confiscated the gun, along with a loaded magazine, and arrested the student without incident.

Police said the student is currently at the Pinole Police Department, but will be transported and booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall. The student's name is not being released.

No one was injured during the incident and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Pinole police at (510) 724-1111.