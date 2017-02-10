Girl Scout robbed at gunpoint in Union City

A 12 year old Girl Scout and her mother were robbed at gunpoint in Union City.

The crime happened Wednesday at the Safeway on Decoto Rd.

Police say the suspect appeared to be just another customer, but then came back with a gun, and demanded cash from the girl and mother.

Police didn’t offer much information about a description of the suspect, other than it was a male between 16 and 19 years old.

Union City police say they donated their own money to help replace the money that was taken, and they bought all the remaining cookies.

This is the second cookie crime in less than a week involving Girl Scouts. A Philadelphia 9 year old girl was robbed while selling cookies in front of her home on Saturday.