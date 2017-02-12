Man arrested over alleged sexual assault at BART station

- A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at the Rockridge BART station in Oakland early Sunday morning, BART police officials said.

The incident occurred just after midnight, after a person called saying there was a dispute in the station's parking lot, involving a man and a woman, Lt. Aaron Ledford said.

The caller said the woman appeared to be in danger. When officers arrived, officials said the pair were engaged in a sexual act.

The officers determined the woman had not consented and detained the man, according to Ledford.

After investigating further, the man was arrested. His identity was not released. It was not immediately clear if charges have been filed yet in the case.