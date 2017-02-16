Some Bay Area restaurants close for 'A Day Without Immigrants'

- There's a nationwide boycott called "A Day Without Immigrants" taking place Thursday.

Many immigrants will stay home from work, to protest President Trump's policies.

The boycott is designed to show how important immigrants are to the US, and how the American economy would suffer without them.

Immigrants are being urged not to go to work. They're also being asked not to buy anything in a store or online, not to eat at a restaurant. and students are being urged to go to class.

Some Bay Area restaurants, including some owned by immigrants, are closed Thursday in solidarity with the protest.

Restaurants, like Cosecha in Oakland and Saffron Indian Bistro in San Carlos Tweeted they are participating in the "Day Without Immigrants."

